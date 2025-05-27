UHP: Driver killed after turning SUV in front of semi on SR-40 near Heber City

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, May 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- A driver died on Tuesday morning after turning onto State Route 40 and being struck by a semi truck.

The incident happened north of Heber City at about 8:14 a.m., according to a Utah Highway Patrol news release.

"A Nissan Xterra was attempting to make a left hand turn to go eastbound on SR-40 near milepost 15," the release says. "At the same time, a semi truck was traveling westbound on SR-40 at the same location.

"The Xterra pulled out in front of the semi truck and was T-boned. The driver and only occupant of the Xterra sustained fatal injuries."

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.