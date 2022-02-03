UHP: Driver killed when semi runs off I-70 west of Green River

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal accident occurred Wednesday west of Green River when a semi with a box trailer ran off the road coming down Spotted Wolf Canyon.

The semi was eastbound on Interstate 70 near milepost 145, Utah Highway Patrol stated in a news release. At about 12:40 p.m., the vehicle “left the roadway to the south side and impacted a dirt canyon wall,” the release said.

There were no witnesses to the crash.

“Based on evidence observed at the scene, it is believed the adult male driver of the semi may have attempted to exit the semi prior to impacting the canyon wall,” UHP said.

The driver was pinned under the rear dual wheels of the semi and was deceased when the first officers arrived.

The name of the victim has not been released, and no further information is available Wednesday evening.