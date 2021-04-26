UHP: Fatal collision closes Spanish Fork Canyon in both directions on U.S. Highway 6

UTAH COUNTY, Utah 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 6 in Utah County has killed at least one person and closed Spanish Fork Canyon to traffic.

“Troopers are investigating a head on crash on US 6 MM 185, unfortunately this crash has resulted in fatal injuries,” says a Utah Highway Patrol tweet issued at 10:17 p.m. Sunday. “Both directions are currently closed.”

Corp. Tara Wahlberg, UHP, said the accident happened after one party crossed the centerline of the roadway, into oncoming traffic. She was not sure if the car or the pickup crossed the line.

Walhberg said she did not know yet if it was a male or female who died. Three other people suffered only minor injuries, she said.

The accident happened at U.S. 6 and Canyon Road, according to information from the Utah Department of Transportation map site. The UDOT traffic map said at 9:45 p.m. that the estimated duration of traffic blockage was four hours.

It says U.S. 6 is closed at milepost 185, which is one mile east of Diamond Fork Road. UDOT urges drivers to take an alternate route.

