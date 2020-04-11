UHP: ‘Getting fuel’ no excuse to drive 122 mph in 80 mph zone

UTAH, April 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that Utah’s roads have posted speed limits, and exceeding the posted speed will not only slow you down when you’re stopped by a trooper or police officer — you will also be facing a hefty fine.

To illustrate the point, UHP in Richfield posted this on Twitter:

On Thursday, UHP tweeted, in part:

“With our state’s roadways seeing less traffic, we are seeing an increase in lead feet. Please do not increase your speed just because you see open roads in front of you. Now is an excellent time to utilize your vehicle’s cruise control; set it at or below the posted speed limit.”