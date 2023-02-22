UHP: Hundreds of crashes reported since start of snow storm

UTAH, Feb. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Most of Utah remains under a winter storm warning Wednesday as the Utah Highway Patrol and first responders deal with accidents on snowy roadways.

St. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, said at about 11 a.m. Wednesday that the crash estimate was at about 130 since midnight.

“There were approximately 140 crashes yesterday, with most of them happening after 3 p.m. when the storm started,” Roden told Gephardt Daily.

North For Fire crews responded to a vehicle upside down in a creek Tuesday afternoon.

“Slick road conditions! Slow down and don’t attempt SR 92 without 4-wheel drive/chains. Already one in the river tonight.”

Garland Fire crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the early hours of the storm on Tuesday.

“Emergency crews have been busy throughout Box Elder County today,” the Garland Fire Department Facebook post says.

“Garland Fire, Fielding Fire, and Utah Highway Patrol responded on a head-on collision today on Highway 30 in Beaver Dam. 1 occupant was transported to a local trauma center with non-life threatening injuries. As the storm continues to hit our valley, please remember to drive carefully and slow down. We urge you not to travel if it’s not necessary.”

Staying off the roads, if possible, seems to be the advice multiple agencies are offering. “If you MUST travel tonight and Wednesday morning please give yourself extra time and be patient on Utah roads,” Utah Highway Patrol advised in a Tuesday night post. “This storm system will affect all of Utah and is expected to be a bad one! Check your tires, windshield wipers/ fluid, and gas tank. Be sure to wear your seatbelt, increase your following distance, and slow down!” Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video one one driver who did not slow down, and nearly hitting a trooper. The video is below. The National Weather Service says the storm is not over. The NWS graphic, below, shows that nearly all of Utah remains at risk as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. To see the map in an updatable, interactive version, click here.

Another snow storm is expected to hit Utah Wednesday afternoon.