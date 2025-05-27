UHP: I-15 driver looks down, sparks multi-vehicle injury accident in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- An Interstate 15 driver reaching down to pick up a piece of gum Tuesday morning resulted in a multi-vehicle injury accident, a UHP official says.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 274, Corp. Hayward, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

"I don't know which injuries came from which vehicles yet, but there was a vehicle that the driver reached down to pick up a piece of gum and didn't realize that traffic was stopping ahead," Hayward said.

"Four vehicles were involved, and then a fifth vehicle crashed trying to avoid the original collision, and that vehicle ended up rolling.

"One person was transported in critical condition."

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.