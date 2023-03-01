UHP identifies 35-year-old woman killed in head-on crash in Juab County

NEPHI, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials have released the name of the 35-year-old woman killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer Monday in Juab County.

Taysia K. Fish, of Leamington, was traveling east on state Route 132 in a black Hyundai Sonata about 9:45 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle in slushy conditions near Nephi and spun into the westbound lane, according to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.