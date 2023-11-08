UHP identifies female jogger struck by pickup, killed in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a female jogger who was struck by a pickup truck Monday evening, and who died shortly after being transported to an area hospital.

The woman was 58-year-old Shelley B. Compton of North Logan. Compton reportedly did or had worked for the City Of Logan, which is why an outside agency, UHP, is handling the investigation rather than the Logan City Police.

The incident happened at 5:35 p.m. in the area of 750 E. 1400 North, Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, said in a statement sent to Gephardt Daily.

Sunset Monday in Logan happened at 5:16 p.m., according to online reports, so it was dark at the time of the incident.

The victim was headed west, Roden said. A pickup truck and a semi were eastbound near the same location.

“The Dodge Dakota pickup just passed the semi on the left, and changed into the right lane. Shortly after that, it was reported that the female crossed to the median and then crossed in front of the pickup. She was hit in the eastbound lanes,” Roden’s statement says.

“The jogger (Compton) sustained critical injuries and was transported, but died shortly after.”