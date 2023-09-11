UHP identifies victim of U.S. 6 collision in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Sept. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a driver killed Saturday in a head-on collision on U.S. Route 6 in Utah County.

At about 11:18 a.m., an eastbound passenger car was travelling near mile marker 195 when it crossed the center line and drifted into oncoming westbound traffic.

“The passenger car then struck minivan head-on in the westbound lanes,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The driver of the passenger car was not wearing their seat belt and sustained fatal injuries.”

That man now has been identified as Benjamin Campbell, age 46, from Price, Utah.

The driver of the minivan was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The minivan passenger was transported by ground ambulance. No updates on their conditions are available.