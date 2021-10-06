UHP IDs 22-year-old woman killed in Millard County rollover crash

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a 22-year-old woman killed in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Millard County.

The deceased woman has been identified as Blanca Castaneda-Salazar, from San Bernardino, California, according to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“At about 7:20 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash on U.S. 6 about 30 miles west of Delta,” the statement. “A 2008 Dodge Avenger was eastbound on U.S. 6 when the driver drifted off the edge of the road, overcorrected, left the road to the right and began to roll.”

The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting Castaneda-Salazar, the passenger in the vehicle, who was declared deceased on scene.

“The accident appears to have happened during the night and was not discovered until daylight hours in the morning,” the statement said. “A significant amount of heroin was located as well as evidence suggesting that there may have been a second individual who was driving and left the scene. There was no identification on the deceased female and fingerprints returned no result. SBI was contacted to help locate the potential second subject and identify the female.”

Investigators were able to determine the female’s identity when they received calls from her mother and aunt on Sunday. They stated that she had been missing for a few days.

“Troopers and investigators were also able to find information that would potentially lead them to the driver that fled the crash scene,” the statement said. “After further investigation, agents located the driver in West Valley, and took him into custody without incident. After determining that he had been the driver in the crash, he was booked into the Millard County Jail on drug charges, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and obstruction of justice.”

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Miguel Angel Garcia, 30.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.