UHP IDs man fatally injured in Utah County crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a Utah County collision Friday.

The man, who suffered fatal injuries when his Ford Explorer hit a semi, was 24-year-old Wyatt Garrison, of Genola.

The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. near milepost 156 on State Route 6, near Genola, according to information released by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Garrison was westbound in the Explorer.

“Witnesses reported that the vehicle could not stay in its lane. The vehicle drifted across the center line into oncoming traffic,” the UHP report says.

“A white Kenworth semi approaching from the opposite direction saw the vehicle in his lane and moved to the right onto the shoulder.”

The Explorer kept drifting to the left, and the driver’s side of the Ford collided with the driver’s side of the semi and trailer.

The semi stopped on the right shoulder, and the SUV spun, then stopped in the middle of SR-6, the statement says.

Garrison died at the scene.

The UHP statement said the semi driver “was shaken but was not injured.”