UHP IDs man killed in Kane County head-on crash

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed early Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision in Kane County.

The deceased is Corbett D. Garcia, 28, from Brigham City, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“At approximately 12:19 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 89 at approximately mile post 88,” said a previous statement from UHP. “A northbound Ford F-150 crossed over the center line into the southbound lane of travel and struck a Toyota Land Cruiser head on.”

After the collision, the Ford F-150 came to rest facing westbound, blocking the number two lane of travel as well as partially blocking the number one lane of travel and shoulder.

“The Toyota Land Cruiser was sent over the southbound guard rail coming to rest on a downhill embankment landing on all four tires, facing northeast,” the news release said.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Garcia, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger of the Ford F-150 as well as the driver and passenger of the Toyota Land Cruiser were transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was restricted to one lane during the investigation and cleanup of the scene.