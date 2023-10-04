UHP IDs man killed Sunday in Duchesne County collision that split vehicle

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of the driver killed Sunday when his Hyundai Elantra collided with a Ford F-250 pickup, splitting the compact car in half.

The driver killed was Alex Castro, 27, from Tooele.

“On October 1, 2023, at 7:14 a.m., a silver Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound on SR-40 near milepost 92,” the UHP statement says. “A gray Ford F250 was traveling eastbound at the same location. Due to the rainy weather, the roads were wet. The Hyundai drifted into the eastbound lane.

“The Ford struck the Hyundai, causing it to split in half. Three of the Hyundai passengers were ejected, the fourth occupant, the driver of the Hyundai, was extricated and pronounced dead at the scene.”

The three ejected car passengers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Ford was also extricated, treated at an area hospital and later released.

Speed is being investigated as a possible factor of the crash, the statement says.