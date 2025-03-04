UHP IDs motorcyclist killed Sunday in SR-6 collision in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, March 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a man who died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided, head on, with a pickup truck.

The man was 34-year-old Robert Taylor Anderson, from West Valley City.

At about 1:48 p.m., Anderson was eastbound on State Route 6 near milepost 143, a UHP news release says. The scene was near Eureka.

“There is a sharp turn in the road in this area. The Harley-Davidson went left of center, over a double yellow line, and was struck head on by the Ford F-350.”

Anderson “was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries reported.”