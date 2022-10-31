UHP IDs Salt Lake City man killed in Hurricane motorcycle collision

HURRICANE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has identified the motorcyclist who died Saturday after his bike crashed into the back of a car on State Route 9 in Hurricane.

The man killed was Troy D. Matthews, 50, of Salt Lake City.

Dispatch was alerted at about 9:23 p.m., a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

“The motorcycle was reported to be traveling eastbound on SR-9 at excessive speeds and cutting in and out of traffic before striking the rear of a black Nissan Versa,” the UHP statement says.

“After impact, the male rider was thrown from the motorcycle, and both the rider and the motorcycle slid into westbound lanes.

“The rider was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.”

“Excessive speed and reckless driving are being investigated as contributors to the crash,” the statement says.