UHP IDs semi driver killed in Tooele County incident, believed wind-related

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, March 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of a semi driver who died Wednesday night on Interstate 80 when his eastbound truck, pulling a box trailer, fell onto its side.

The man who died was Ruben N. Sepulveda, 43, from Clyde, North Carolina.

His female passenger was transported by ground ambulance with serious injuries.

The incident happened at about 9:58 p.m. near mile marker 78, in Tooele County.

The winds were high at the time, the UHP statement says, “and it’s possible the semi blew over on its side in the median from the wind. The semi was the only vehicle involved.”