UHP IDs snowmobiler killed in Wasatch County collision with semi

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the man killed Sunday night when his snowmobile collided with a semi on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir.

The man who died was 44-year-old Christopher P. Brown, from Farmington.

The incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. as people on four snowmobiles were waiting to cross the highway.

“A group of snowmobilers had parked in the Chicken Creek parking area, unloaded machines, and were attempting to recover a snowmobile near Strawberry Reservoir that was having mechanical issues,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol.

“As they attempted to cross (U.S.)-40 from the parking lot, a double tank crude hauler semi was traveling eastbound in the area. The snowmobile and driver made contact with the pup trailer. The snowmobile driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

A pup trailer is a second, smaller trailer added behind a truck’s main trailer, to haul additional cargo.

“(U.S.)-40 was closed for about three hours for the investigation,” Roden said.