UHP IDs trooper injured in fall during spike deployment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a trooper who was seriously injured Tuesday in a fall from a highway bridge to a dirt road below as he deployed a spike strip during a drug investigation by Salt Lake City police.

The injured man was Trooper Steve “Odie” Myer, who remains in serious but stable condition at Intermountain Medical Center after being flown there in a Department of Public Safety helicopter that was also part of the operation.

The DPS helicopter transported Myer immediately after locating the man being sought in the multi-agency operation. Sammy Michael Swickey, 34, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. To read more about his arrest and case, click here.

“Trooper Myer is in stable condition at this time, and has received the best medical treatment possible,” says a UHP news release issued Wednesday.

“He will have a long road to recovery but is expected to recover from this incident. Due to his serious injuries further medical treatment will be required. Trooper Myer has had amazing medical staff who are seeing to his ongoing care.”

Myer has worked for the Utah Highway Patrol for more than 34 years, serving in a variety of assignments ranging from road Trooper to Lieutenant. Other assignments that Myer has held during his career include: Governor Leavitt’s security detail, DPS SERT Team, Traffic Planning Coordinator for the 2002 Winter Olympics, and Emergency Vehicle Operations instructor.

Myer retired from the UHP in 2006 but later returned in 2010. Since his return, he is currently serving as a UHP motors coordinator helping to direct motors enforcement and activities around the state of Utah.

“Trooper Myer is recognized throughout the state as a leading expert in motor officer training, high profile escorts, and motorcycle enforcement operations,” the UHP statement says.

“The Utah Highway Patrol would like to thank everyone who has assisted and offered their support during this trying time for the UHP family. We appreciate the quick action by fellow UHP troopers, SBI Agents, Salt Lake City officers, DPS Air Crew members, and other surrounding agencies whose assistance helped get him the life-saving care he needed.

“We express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has extended so much support to Trooper Myer and his family, as well as the Utah Highway Patrol.”