UHP IDs victim in fatal Davis County wrong-way collision

WOODS CROSS, Utah, March 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the man killed Sunday when the car he was riding in was struck by a wrong-way driver.

The man killed was 27-year-old Wiacan Reddye, of Roy.

The collision happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Legacy Parkway, near Woods Cross.

The driver of the wrong way vehicle, a red Toyota Camry, was traveling south in a northbound of Legacy Highway, the UHP statement says. The passenger who died was in the red Chevrolet Cruze, which was traveling in the correct lane for its direction.

Reddye, a front-seat passenger in the Chevrolet, died as a result of the collision. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for treatment, in stable condition.

“Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in this crash,” the UHP update says. “Charges are being screened through the county attorney’s office.”