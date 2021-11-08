UHP IDs victim of killed in Tooele County collision with cement truck

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 8 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash Saturday on Highway 179 in Tooele County.

The victim was Oscar Villegas, 61, of West Jordan.

The crash occurred at Sheep Lane (milepost 16), Utah Highway Patrol tweeted at 5:15 a.m. The accident happened at about 4:19 a.m., a subsequent statement says.

“A cement mixer truck was traveling northeast near mile marker 1 at the Parachute Lane intersection. A Dodge Durango was traveling westbound on Pole Canyon Road towards Grantsville,” the UHP statement says.

“The Durango did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by the cement truck on the driver side. The driver of the Durango was killed on impact. The driver of the cement truck sustained only minor injuries.”

Gephardt Daily will share any updates that become available on this story.