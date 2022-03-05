UHP releases victim’s name in Tooele County rollover accident

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, March 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of the driver who died Thursday morning in a rollover on Tooele County’s State Route 196.

He’s been identified as Alphanzo Townsend, 31, from West Valley City.

The UHP says the accident happened at about 8:22 a.m. when Townsend’s truck was southbound, near milepost 3.

“For a reason yet to be determined, the truck went off the right side of the road then overcorrected back to the left. The truck went off the left side of the road and rolled,” the Utah Highway Patrol statement said.

Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene.