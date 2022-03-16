UHP IDs victims of double fatal wrong-way crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Saturday on Interstate 15 in a wrong-way collision in Salt Lake City.

The drivers killed were:

Conner Van Skyhawk, 29, of Salt Lake City, who was driving a white hatchback

Martin Salazar, 59, of Taylorsville, who was driving a blue Dodge FJ Cruiser

“Dispatch received reports of a white hatchback entering I-15 northbound from the 600 South off-ramp, traveling the wrong direction, southbound in the northbound lanes,” the statement says.

Van Skyhawk’s white hatchback, driving south in a northbound lane, hit a northbound blue FJ Cruiser, driven by Salazar. The collision was on I-15 at about 900 South.

“The driver and sole occupant of the FJ Cruiser was unrestrained and was deceased upon our arrival,” the UHP statement says. “The driver and sole occupant of the white hatchback was wearing their seat belt, but was also deceased upon our arrival.”

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

The UHP says investigators are still trying to determine if the driver of the white hatchback was impaired at the time of the crash.