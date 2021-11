TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah state troopers are investigating a fatal crash early Saturday on Highway 138 in Tooele County.

The crash occurred at Sheep Lane (milepost 16), Utah Highway Patrol tweeted at 5:15 a.m.

Drivers are asked to slow down when driving through the area, and to use an alternative route if possible.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.