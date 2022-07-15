UHP investigates fatal crash on I-15 in Utah County

LEHI, Utah, July 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which happened Friday morning on southbound I-15 in Utah County.

According to the UHP, the crash was reported at 9:39 a.m., after the driver of a Honda Civic plowed into the back of a semi truck parked in an emergency lane.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene near of the crash, near mile marker 282 in Lehi, the UHP said.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Troopers said the semi was parked on the right side of the highway in a designated emergency lane. Why the Civic traveled into the restricted lane remains under investigation

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Utah County at mile marker 282 I-15 Southbound in Lehi. Currently the exit lane to 2100 N is closed. More information will be released as it becomes available. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 15, 2022

The name of the victim has yet to be released. Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.