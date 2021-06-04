UHP investigates fatal crash on SR-201 in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal crash early Friday morning on state Route 201.

The accident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on westbound state Route 201 at milepost 7 (8400 West), Trooper Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily.

Two vehicles were in the turn lane, and a third vehicle crashed into them, apparently at high speed.

The two vehicles were pushed down the embankment by the impact, and the third vehicle followed.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and was initially reported to be in critical condition, Bishop said. A medical helicopter was requested, but was canceled when the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown, but are believed to be non life-threatening.

SR 201 is closed westbound to southbound, and northbound 8400 West is closed, according to Utah Department of Transportation on Twitter. UDOT said the estimated clearance time is 1:29 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details become available.