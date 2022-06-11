UHP investigates fatal wrong-way crash on I-15, says alcohol may be factor

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, June 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way Saturday morning crash on Interstate 15 in Davis County.

According to a statement by the UHP, the crash happened about 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 near mile marker 321.

A black Silverado was traveling north in the southbound HOV lane, the UHP said, while “a green Toyota Camry was traveling southbound in lane one.

“The driver of the Silverado drifted out of the HOV lane and struck the Camry in a head-on-collision,” the UHP statement said. “The driver of the Camry, a male in his early 20’s died from the impact. The driver of the Silverado, a male also in his 20’s sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital.”

Investigators believe the northbound Silverado was driving without its headlights on at the time of the crash the UHP said, and “I-15 in this area has no artificial lighting.”

The driver of the Silverado is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

I-15 was closed at Park Lane for approximately 4 hours for the investigation, the UHP said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.