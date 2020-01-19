UHP investigates series of events after pedestrian runs out onto I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials are investigating a series of events that began a little before 11 p.m. Saturday, when a pedestrian ran into traffic on Interstate 15.

UHP told Gephardt Daily a three-vehicle collision was quickly followed by a two-car crash as a woman ran out onto southbound I-15 in Draper. No one was injured in either crash.

The woman made it to the northbound side of the freeway, where a trooper took her into custody.

The woman wasn’t being cooperative, however, so the driver of another car stopped to help, leaving his female passenger in the car.

“A driver from the two-car crash left his vehicle abandoned and ran to (the) vehicle that stopped to help,” UHP said.

After getting into the car and realizing someone was in the passenger seat, the man jumped out of the vehicle and fled, leaving his own car behind at the crash scene.

UHP said the man has been identified, and the investigations unit will continue sorting through all the details.

Traffic in the area was backed up for a short while until the scene was cleared.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.