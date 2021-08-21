UHP investigating after driver hits pedestrian, Spanish Fork Police car

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Aug. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in which a teenage driver allegedly ran a red light, then hit a Spanish Fork Police car, then ran into a pedestrian, who was pressed against a tree by the the impact.

The driver, 19-year-old Harmonica Lee Marshall, has been charged on suspicion of two class B misdemeanors: alcohol restricted driver, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs; and infractions including no valid license/never obtained license and no proof of insurance.

Trooper Tara Wahlberg told Gephardt Daily Utah Highway Patrol is handling the investigation because the accident included a Spanish Fork Police officer, so the SFPD could not investigate due to potential conflict of interest.

Wahlberg said all injuries were characterized as minor, but the trooper and the pedestrian were transported from the scene to a local hospital. The trooper has since been released, Wahlberg said, adding that there is no update on the pedestrian.

The probable cause statement says the reporting UHP officer was called to the scene, an intersection at 630 W. Center St., Spanish Fork.

“When I arrived all people were out of the vehicle. It was reported that a sedan had stopped at at a stop sign then proceeded into the intersection and hit a Spanish Fork Police Department vehicle in the left front corner. Driver has never been issued a driver license and had no proof of insurance in the vehicle.

“I spoke with the driver of the vehicle who was identified by her Utah ID card as Harmonica Marshall, age 19. I could detect faint odors of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath in the open air.”

A field sobriety test and breath test were administered, and Marshall was arrested early Saturday morning. Her bail was set at $3,650.