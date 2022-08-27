UHP investigating Centerville gravel spill

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a gravel spill Friday that partially closed northbound Interstate near the Park Lane exit in Centerville.

A semi was traveling on the site at about 7:26 a.m. when the accident happened.

“The semi lost a load of gravel in lanes #2, #3, and #4,” a UHP statement says. “Troopers closed the right lanes of I-15 and the northbound on-ramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the spill. The HOV and #1 lanes were open for northbound traffic.

Crews were able to clear the road and reopened it.

“Before troopers could close the lanes, traffic driving through the gravel caused low visibility due to dust and dirt for northbound and southbound traffic,” the statement says.

“Troopers are currently investigating what caused the truck to spill the load of gravel.”