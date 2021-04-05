UHP investigating ‘erratic’ driver after Kanosh collision leaves man in critical condition

KANOSH, Utah, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating an accident near Kanosh on Saturday that left one man critically injured.

“A Nissan passenger car, traveling north on I-15 at mile 145, was driving erratically, changing speeds from 30 and then up to 100mph and weaving excessively, nearly striking several other cars,” a UHP statement says.

“At one point, the Nissan began to pass a Ford pickup with a camper in the right lane. The Nissan suddenly veered left and struck the right rear corner of the Ford pickup. This caused the Ford to go off the right side of the road where it rolled over, crushing the roof. The male driver of the Ford was pinned in the truck.

“After the driver was extricated, CPR was performed and he was transported to Fillmore Hospital,” the statement says. “From Fillmore he was flown to Utah Valley Hospital. At the time of this post, the driver of the Ford is in critical condition.”

A female occupant of the Ford received minor injuries, the UHP statement says.

The lone occupant of the Nissan received minor injuries. UHP is investigating speed and impaired driving as the cause of this crash.