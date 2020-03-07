UHP investigating fatal crash on I-15 in Orem

OREM, Utah, March 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers and medical crews are at the scene of a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 15 in Orem.

Utah Highway Patrol tweeted shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday that the single-vehicle crash occurred at the Center Street on-ramp, and one person has been pronounced deceased.

Scanner traffic indicated that at least one person was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled multiple times and that arriving officers performed CPR on the victim.

No further information is currently available.

