UHP investigating fatal crash on I-15 in Payson

PAYSON, Utah, May 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) - The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Tuesday night crash on southbound I-15 in Payson.

The crash, which happened at milepost 250 near the Main Street interchange, was first reported around 4:50 p.m.

UHP Corporal Jared Heywood confirmed one person died the crash, but said investigators were still assessing the scene and details would be forthcoming.

Southbound traffic was being diverted around the crash site via exit 250.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.