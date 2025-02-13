UHP investigating fatal crash on I-15 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Weber County near the Box Elder County line.

UHP Lt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily, the crash happened Thursday about 1:09 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 349.

According to Roden, a 64-year-old man died on scene after his vehicle struck the back of a semi-truck.

Traffic was being diverted at 2700 North.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.