UHP investigating fatal crash on SR-6

GOSHEN, Utah. April 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 6.

The crash site is in Utah County about one mile east of Goshen, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The incident was first reported around 6 a.m. and closed traffic in both directions.

UDOT estimated the scene would be clear by 10:30 a.m.

Details surrounding the nature of the crash and the parties involved have yet to be released.

The UHP suggested drivers use alternate routes while responders remained on scene.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.