UHP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash on NB I-15

BLUFFDALE, Feb. 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Thursday morning crash on northbound Interstate 15, which happened about noon near Bluffdale — Salt Lake County border.

According to UHP Lt. Cameron Roden, multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, including an SUV, which rolled and ended up on its side near milepost 286.

Roden told Gephardt Daily the SUV’s driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Four of the northbound lanes on I-15 were closed throughout the afternoon, backing up traffic for miles.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photo: UDOT Traffic Camera