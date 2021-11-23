UHP launches ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign as seat belt usages reaches 5 year low

UTAH, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has launched a “Click It or Ticket” campaign as seat belt usage reaches a a five-year low.

“A 2021 observational study shows that Utah’s statewide seat belt use rate has dropped to a five-year low,” said a news release from UHP Monday. A total of 88.2% of Utahns were observed to buckle up, the lowest rate since 2016, compared to a study in 2019 showing 90.2%.

The campaign runs from Nov. 17-28, planned around the holidays when more people are traveling.

“Law enforcement agencies throughout the state will work more than 300 additional shifts to stop and educate drivers and passengers who aren’t properly buckled,” the news release said. “Additionally, UHP troopers will be reaching out to college-aged drivers at SLCC on Monday to reward them with a free FiiZ drink when they wear their seat belts.”

Over the last five years, unrestrained fatalities account for 45% of total vehicle roadway deaths in Utah, the news release said. “Seat belts are the most effective traffic safety device by helping occupants stay in place, avoid becoming projectiles, and help drivers maintain control of the vehicle in a crash,” officials added.