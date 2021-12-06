UHP: Man arrested for DUI after crashing, passing out on I-80

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken into custody Sunday night after crashing his vehicle while attempting to make a U-turn on Interstate 80.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. near milepost 107, almost at 9300 West, according to Utah Highway Patrol Agent Colton Freckleton.

“He was driving a white Chevy Malibu westbound on I-80 and attempted a U-turn, crashed into the cable barrier, then continued going west,” Freckleton told Gephardt Daily.

“Then he pulled over onto the shoulder and passed out.”

UHP troopers responded and called for EMTs; however, the driver, who was alone in the car, was uninjured and didn’t require medical treatment.

Instead, a trooper administered field sobriety tests and determined that the man was driving under the influence, Freckleton said.

The unidentified man was arrested, but no further details were available Sunday night.