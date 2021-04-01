Suspect in custody after leading UHP troopers on 100mph chase on 1-15

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken into custody by Utah Highway Patrol Wednesday evening after he allegedly caused a four-vehicle accident and led troopers on a 100mph chase.

The pursuit ended after the man got onto southbound Interstate 15, and a trooper struck the back of the suspect’s Hyundai, disabling it.

“At 1818 hours on March 31st, 2021, an attempt to locate was broadcast by Davis County dispatch for a reckless driver in a white Hyundai,” says a statement issued by Lt. Nick Street, UHP. “The driver of the Hyundai was reported speeding at 100 plus mph and passing traffic on the right shoulder in Kaysville.

“The suspect exited 200 North, headed east and at some point, caused a four-car crash. Suspect continued southbound on US-89 and drove through Fruit Heights with speeds still reported around 100mph.”

The Hyundai driver then reentered southbound, I-15, the statement says.

“A trooper used a modified intervention technique to disable the Hyundai by striking the car as it exited at Parrish Lane,” the statement says. “The trooper hit the Hyundai in its left rear side. The suspect spun through the intersection and turned towards Legacy Hwy where it crashed in the median on Legacy Hwy.

“As a precaution, the suspect-driver was taken by ambulance to get checked out at the hospital. SBI and UHP are continuing with the investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will have more details as information is released by the Utah Highway Patrol.