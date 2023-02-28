UHP: Man stopped for Tooele County traffic violation found with 237 pounds marijuana

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A traffic stop in Tooele County resulted in the discovery of 237 pounds of marijuana, along with thousands of THC vape pens and nearly 45 ounces of THC concentrated wax.

Clay Christian Friedrich was stopped after an improper left turn onto State Route 36 from the Interstate 80 eastbound off ramp, according to his probable cause statement.

“I noticed the front side windows were darker than legally allowed in Virginia, where the vehicle was registered out of, and they were later confirmed to be 20% darker than legally allowed,” the Utah Highway Patrol trooper wrote in the affidavit.

“During the stop marijuana was smelled coming from the interior of the vehicle, the driver identified as Clay Friedrich produced an expired medical marijuana card issued out of Virginia.”

A search of the vehicle turned up “multiple duffle bags used to conceal odor and cardboard boxes being found. Inside of them was a total of 237 pounds of NIK tested marijuana packaged in approximately one pound vacuum sealed packages, 4,129 THC vape

pens/cartridges and 44.9 ounces of THC concentrated wax.

“THC edibles and a THC vape were found in Friedrich’s backpack and near his person as he was driving the vehicle.”

Friedrich, 35, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the Tooele County jail on suspicion of:

Marijuana possession 100 pounds or more, a second-degree felony

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute C/substance, a third-degree felony

Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Improper left/right turn, an infraction

Window tint violation, an infraction

Friedrich was ordered held without bail.