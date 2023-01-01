UHP: Man under the influences changes lanes to cause head-on collision in Emery County; other driver seriously injured

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into jail Friday after he allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic just west of Green River, allegedly with the intent of causing a head-on collision.

The driver he hit was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Elijah James Schaller, 30, of Kansas, told officers he was trying to harm himself, according to arrest documents filed by an officer of the Utah Highway Patrol.

“Mr. Schaller caused serious bodily injury to the driver of the vehicle he struck head-on,” the probable cause statement says. “The passenger in the vehicle that was hit was not injured. Mr. Schaller stated he was high on meth and marijuana while on scene of the crash…. He stated he was harassing other vehicles and intentionally tried to hit the other vehicle head-on. He stated he drove (the) wrong way on the interstate for approximately 10 miles trying to get the courage to hit another vehicle head-on.”

Schaller resisted arrest, and the Price-based UHP officer, assisted by a citizen, took the suspect into custody.

“While at Castleview Hospital, Mr. Schaller attempted to escape custody by running out of his hospital room,” court documents say. “He was met in the hall by Sgt. Warren Nelson with the Utah Highway Patrol. Sgt. Nelson tackled him and Mr. Schaller struck him in the nose causing it to bleed. We were able to restrain him again with handcuffs.”

After medical clearance, Schaller was transported to the Emery County Jail where he submitted to a urine test. His test was positive for methamphetamine, MDMA and THC, the UHP statement says.

Schaller was booked on suspicion of:

Two counts of (attempted) homicide by assault, a third-degree felony

Escape from custody, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class A misdemeanor

Assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Schaller was ordered to be held without bail.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts are encouraged to call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.