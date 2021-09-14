UHP: Man who led troopers on Millard County chase admits to driving 160 mph

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who led troopers on a high speed chase in Millard County is being held without bail after he reportedly admitted to officers he was driving at 160 mph with only his parking lights on.

Zachary Robert Staheli, 21, faces charges of:

Three counts of failure to respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Three counts of reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Speeding, an infraction

Headline violation, an infraction

The trooper who filed Staheli’s probable cause statement says he first observed the speeding driver at just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 near mile marker 149.

“I observed a southbound vehicle traveling at what I estimated to be well over 100 miles per hour,” the trooper’s statement says. “My radar showed the car was going 114 miles per hour in an 80 mile per hour zone. The vehicle appeared to have dim head lights. It was later confirmed by other officers that the vehicle was driving with the running lights only.”

The officer turned to head south, and activated emergency lights.

“I received another radar reading of 118 miles per hour as I pursued the vehicle to stop it. The vehicle failed to stop. I terminated my pursuit.”

Two other officers picked up the chase, but one stopped when his or her car became disabled.

“Sergeant Kelsey continued to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop near mile marker 115. The driver was arrested and taken to the Millard County Jail,” according to the filing officer’s statement.

“I advised him of his Miranda Rights and asked if he understood his rights. Zachary stated he understood his rights and would answer questions. Zachary stated he was driving 160 miles per hour and driving with his headlights off to help the truckers. He stated that he saw the officers driving behind him with their emergency lights activated.”

Staheli was booked into the Millard County Jail.