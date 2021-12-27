UHP: Man’s body found in travel lane on northbound I-15 Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died when he apparently was hit by a semitruck Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 15.

Troopers were dispatched at about 7:27 a.m. on a report of a camper in the travel lanes on I-15 northbound near 1800 South, a Utah Highway Patrol news release said.

“While en route, troopers were notified of a body that was also in the travel lanes. When troopers arrived they confirmed that there was a deceased male on scene,” the news release states.

UHP said it appeared that a semitruck struck the man and the camper.

“The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation” and putting together a timeline of events, the UHP news release said.