UHP: Men arrested after fleeing stolen vehicle, Riverdale accident scene with bags containing guns, drugs

RIVERDALE, Utah, Nov. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested Monday morning after they fled a traffic accident on northbound Interstate 15 near the Riverdale Road exit.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was called to the scene at 11:03 a.m.

“I arrived on scene to have two construction workers tell me the driver and passenger had fled the scene with two bags each, and headed east and jumped the fence,” say arrest documents for Jose Noe Garcia and Erasmo Agustin DelGadillo, both 35.

“I walked up to the fence that led into the Motel 6 parking lot. I then was guided by individuals that the two men had run north through the parking lot and jumped another fence. I continued to walk down the fence line until I located both males standing in the parking lot north of Motel 6.”

The trooper jumped the fence “and confronted both males with a Weber County deputy,” his statement says. “One male surrendered while the other jumped the fence again and ran southbound through the parking lot. We later found the other male hiding inside construction equipment.”

Witnesses identified the men, who were also caught on cameras carrying the bags.

“We located the black duffle bag, black backpack, gray backpack, and gray nap sack inside the bed of a truck parked in the parking lot next to where I first located both males standing,” the affidavits say.

The owner of the vehicle — which Riverdale police confirmed had been stolen from that city two days earlier — told officers the bags were not her property.

After K-9s indicated positive on the bags, a search warrant was issued, and “we located illegal contraband, firearms, and stolen property. We did an NCIC hit confirmation with Riverton Police Department and the vehicle, which was a 2020 Honda Civic, was stolen from Riverton City on 11/04/2023.”

Garcia, the driver, and DelGadillo, the passenger, were both booked into the Weber County jail for investigation of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Alter number on pistol/revolver, a class A misdemeanor

Manufacture/possess burglary tools, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to comply duties at vehicle accident/property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Garcia was also booked for investigation of:

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Driving on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Both men were ordered to be held without bail.