UHP: Motorcyclist dead after colliding with SUV in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal motorcycle-SUV collision Monday morning in Duchesne County.

The accident happened at about 7:55 a.m. that Monday, Aug. 8, on State Route 87 near milepost 37.

A red 1991 HD motorcycle east, a UHP statement says.

“A Gray 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee, traveling west at the same location, attempted to turn left into a business driveway and failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the Jeep Cherokee broadside, and the adult male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the Jeep was uninjured, the statement says. Lanes were closed for approximately four hours during the crash investigation.”

The victim’s name has not been released. Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.