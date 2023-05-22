UHP: Motorcyclist tops 120 mph while fleeing police in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying a motorcyclist who topped 120 mph Sunday while fleeing law enforcement throughout Weber County.

A UHP trooper spotted a “sport bike traveling northbound at an alarming rate of speed” on state Route 167 in Weber County, the Utah Department of Public Safety stated in a news release.

The motorcyclist exceeded 100 mph when troopers attempted a traffic stop on Trappers Loop, according to DPS. The motorcyclist refused to stop, and troopers opted not to pursue.

A DPS helicopter later spotted the motorcyclist still traveling north on SR-167, before making a U-turn and heading south toward Interstate 84 “at extreme speeds,” the release states.

The helicopter followed the motorcycle as it headed west on I-84 and exited at Riverdale Road, according to DPS. The rider then merged onto southbound I-15, “exhibiting a flagrant disregard for public safety while weaving through traffic at speeds exceeding 120 mph,” the release states.

The motorcyclist got onto westbound I-80 and headed toward the Tooele County line before eventually taking eastbound SR-201, according to DPS.

“Throughout this dangerous sequence of events, the DPS helicopter maintained visual contact with the motorcycle until it disappeared from sight near Lake Park and Day Burry off of 5600 West,” the release states.

“Due to the reckless speeds and dangerous driving exhibited during this incident, the Utah Highway Patrol is urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in identifying the driver involved.”

The motorcycle is described as a white-trimmed BMW S1000RR, and the rider is believed to be male, according to DPS.

Anyone with information about the motorcycle or rider is asked to contact UHP at 801-887-3800.