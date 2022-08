UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21 (Gephardt Daily) — A mudslide has closed part of State Route 6 in Utah County.

“US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“Eastbound traffic is still open and flowing slowly. Please avoid the area if possible. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as available.