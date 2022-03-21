UHP officials ID driver killed by I-15 debris crashing through windshield in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the victim struck and killed Friday by flying debris that crashed through his windshield.

The victim was Brady Fuhriman, 30, of Millville, a Cache County city about four miles south of Logan.

The accident happened at about 3:10 p.m. Friday, on Interstate 15 just north of Riverdale, near mile marker 339, in Weber County.

A projectile, believed to be a break assembly from a semi, flew from the southbound lanes of I-15, and went through the windshield of Fuhriman’s 2015 silver Hyundai, causing fatal injuries.

“We’re actively trying to determine exactly how it happened and still asking witnesses to please call us,” UHP Cpl. Mike Gordon told Gephardt Daily on Sunday.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information is asked to call the Ogden UHP office at 801-393-1136.