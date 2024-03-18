UHP: Passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Davis County was man, 28

WOODS CROSS, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released some additional information and clarifications after a fatal wrong-way collision Sunday in Davis County.

The front seat passenger killed was in the head-on collision was a 28-year-old man. The driver of the red Chevrolet (a Cruze rather than an Impala, as originally stated) and the driver of a red Toyota Camry were both transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the wrong way vehicle, now identified as the Toyota, was traveling south in a northbound of Legacy Highway, the UHP statement says. The passenger who died was in the Chevrolet, which was traveling in the correct lane for its direction.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, near Woods Cross. The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation.