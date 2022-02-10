UHP: Reckless driver ran off road, crashed into vehicle in Marriott-Slaterville

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck ran off the road in the area of 1900 West and 1200 South on Wednesday night in Marriott-Slaterville.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at about 8:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the embankment.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Roden told Gephardt Daily that the truck was driving recklessly before the crash.

“As it was going off the road, it hit a Honda passenger car, the went off into a ditch,” Roden said.

Both vehicles had to be towed, but injuries were minor, and the road is clear for traffic, Roden said.