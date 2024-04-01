UHP release more details on fatal I-215 collision

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released a few more details on a fatal auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 215.

The man was struck at 5:12 a.m. by a black Ford F-150, which was northbound on I-215 West at about 3100 South in the center lane, a UHP statement says.

“The Ford driver noticed a pedestrian in the road and swerved to the left, but hit a male pedestrian that was in northbound lanes and knocked the pedestrian to the left into #2 (from lane #3,” the statement says.

“The pedestrian was then hit by two other vehicles, a gray Subaru Outback and a white unknown sedan. The pedestrian came to rest in #4 lane further down the roadway. The 23-year-old male pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. No other parties sustained any injuries.”

The Ford driver pulled over and stopped.

“The Subaru driver stopped as well but left the scene and called law enforcement. The driver of the white sedan did not stop and is unknown at this time,” the UHP statement says.

Troopers closed the roadway at the scene for three to four hours during the initial investigation.

“This incident is still under investigation as troopers work to determine why the pedestrian was on the freeway. They are also trying to identify any outstanding vehicles that may be involved.”